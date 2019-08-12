TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

TXZ343-122115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ443-122115-

Nueces Islands-

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-122115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ234-122115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ239-122115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ242-122115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 114 to 119.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ342-122115-

Coastal Kleberg-

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ442-122115-

Kleberg Islands-

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-122115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-122115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ245-122115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-122115-

Aransas Islands-

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ346-122115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-122115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-122115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ347-122115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-122115-

Calhoun Islands-

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-122115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ232-122115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-122115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 114 to 119.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ231-122115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ240-122115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ229-122115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ230-122115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

349 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

