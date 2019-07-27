TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019

295 FPUS54 KCRP 270847

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

TXZ343-272130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-272130-

Nueces Islands-

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-272130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-272130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-272130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-272130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-272130-

Coastal Kleberg-

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-272130-

Kleberg Islands-

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-272130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-272130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-272130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-272130-

Aransas Islands-

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-272130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-272130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-272130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-272130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-272130-

Calhoun Islands-

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-272130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-272130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-272130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-272130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-272130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-272130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-272130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

347 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

CB/TE

