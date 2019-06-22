TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

TXZ343-222130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ443-222130-

Nueces Islands-

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-222130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-222130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-222130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-222130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ342-222130-

Coastal Kleberg-

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ442-222130-

Kleberg Islands-

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-222130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-222130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-222130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ345-222130-

Aransas Islands-

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-222130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ246-222130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-222130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-222130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-222130-

Calhoun Islands-

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-222130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-222130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-222130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-222130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-222130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-222130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ230-222130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

355 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

