TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
_____
215 FPUS54 KCRP 190807
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
TXZ343-192145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ443-192145-
Nueces Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-192145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ234-192145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ239-192145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ242-192145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ342-192145-
Coastal Kleberg-
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ442-192145-
Kleberg Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ344-192145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ244-192145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ245-192145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ345-192145-
Aransas Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ346-192145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ246-192145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ247-192145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ347-192145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ447-192145-
Calhoun Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ233-192145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ232-192145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ241-192145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ231-192145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ240-192145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ229-192145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-192145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
307 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TC/JV
_____
