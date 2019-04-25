TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

TXZ343

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ443

Nueces Islands-

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80.

TXZ243

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ239

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

TXZ342

Coastal Kleberg-

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ442

Kleberg Islands-

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345

Aransas Islands-

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ247

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ447

Calhoun Islands-

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ232

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ241

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ231

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ230

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

