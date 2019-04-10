TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

TXZ343-102200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-102200-

Nueces Islands-

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-102200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ234-102200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-102200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ242-102200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ342-102200-

Coastal Kleberg-

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-102200-

Kleberg Islands-

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-102200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-102200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-102200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-102200-

Aransas Islands-

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ346-102200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-102200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-102200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-102200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds 25 to

30 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-102200-

Calhoun Islands-

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-102200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-102200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-102200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ231-102200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-102200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-102200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-102200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

320 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TMT/AP

