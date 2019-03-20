TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

TXZ343-202145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ443-202145-

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-202145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-202145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-202145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-202145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-202145-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ442-202145-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-202145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-202145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-202145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ345-202145-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-202145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ246-202145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-202145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-202145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-202145-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-202145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-202145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-202145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-202145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-202145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-202145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-202145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

