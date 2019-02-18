TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
523 FPUS54 KCRP 182130
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
TXZ343-191030-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ443-191030-
Nueces Islands-
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-191030-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ234-191030-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ239-191030-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ242-191030-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ342-191030-
Coastal Kleberg-
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ442-191030-
Kleberg Islands-
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ344-191030-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-191030-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ245-191030-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-191030-
Aransas Islands-
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-191030-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ246-191030-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ247-191030-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ347-191030-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ447-191030-
Calhoun Islands-
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ233-191030-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ232-191030-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ241-191030-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ231-191030-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ240-191030-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ229-191030-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Patchy fog through the day. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ230-191030-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
330 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Patchy fog through the day. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
CB/CN
