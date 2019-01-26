TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019
_____
330 FPUS54 KCRP 260919
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
TXZ343-262245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ443-262245-
Nueces Islands-
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ243-262245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ234-262245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ239-262245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light west winds. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ242-262245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ342-262245-
Coastal Kleberg-
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ442-262245-
Kleberg Islands-
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ344-262245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-262245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ245-262245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-262245-
Aransas Islands-
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ346-262245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ246-262245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ247-262245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ347-262245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ447-262245-
Calhoun Islands-
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ233-262245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ232-262245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ241-262245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ231-262245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ240-262245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ229-262245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ230-262245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light west winds. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TE/TMT
_____
