TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
TXZ343-061015-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ443-061015-
Nueces Islands-
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ243-061015-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ234-061015-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ239-061015-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ242-061015-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ342-061015-
Coastal Kleberg-
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ442-061015-
Kleberg Islands-
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ344-061015-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ244-061015-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ245-061015-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ345-061015-
Aransas Islands-
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ346-061015-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10
mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ246-061015-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ247-061015-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ347-061015-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ447-061015-
Calhoun Islands-
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ233-061015-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ232-061015-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ241-061015-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ231-061015-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ240-061015-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Warmer. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ229-061015-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east
winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ230-061015-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
128 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
