TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nueces Islands-
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around
60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of light
rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of light
rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Kleberg-
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kleberg Islands-
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Aransas Islands-
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Calhoun Islands-
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
light rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
243 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
