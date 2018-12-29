TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
TXZ343-292230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ443-292230-
Nueces Islands-
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Windy,
cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ243-292230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light west winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ234-292230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ239-292230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ242-292230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light
west winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ342-292230-
Coastal Kleberg-
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ442-292230-
Kleberg Islands-
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Windy,
cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ344-292230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ244-292230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light west winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ245-292230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ345-292230-
Aransas Islands-
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ346-292230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ246-292230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light west winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ247-292230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ347-292230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ447-292230-
Calhoun Islands-
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ233-292230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ232-292230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ241-292230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ231-292230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ240-292230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds increasing
to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ229-292230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ230-292230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
300 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 40. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
