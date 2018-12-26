TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
741 FPUS54 KCRP 260937
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
TXZ343-262230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ443-262230-
Nueces Islands-
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ243-262230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ234-262230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ239-262230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ242-262230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ342-262230-
Coastal Kleberg-
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ442-262230-
Kleberg Islands-
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ344-262230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ244-262230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ245-262230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ345-262230-
Aransas Islands-
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ346-262230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ246-262230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Light
northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ247-262230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ347-262230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ447-262230-
Calhoun Islands-
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ233-262230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ232-262230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ241-262230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ231-262230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ240-262230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ229-262230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ230-262230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
337 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
ANM/CB
