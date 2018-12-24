TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ443-242245-

Nueces Islands-

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

TXZ243-242245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ234-242245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ239-242245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ242-242245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ342-242245-

Coastal Kleberg-

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ442-242245-

Kleberg Islands-

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ344-242245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ244-242245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ245-242245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ345-242245-

Aransas Islands-

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

TXZ346-242245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ246-242245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ247-242245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ347-242245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ447-242245-

Calhoun Islands-

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ233-242245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ232-242245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ241-242245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ231-242245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ240-242245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ229-242245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ230-242245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

312 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

