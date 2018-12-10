TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Coastal Kleberg-

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Aransas Islands-

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

317 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

