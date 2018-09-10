TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Nueces Islands-

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Kleberg Islands-

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Aransas Islands-

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

412 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

