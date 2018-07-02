TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

911 FPUS54 KCRP 020338 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

TXZ343-020915-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ443-020915-

Nueces Islands-

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-020915-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ234-020915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ239-020915-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ242-020915-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ342-020915-

Coastal Kleberg-

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ442-020915-

Kleberg Islands-

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ344-020915-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-020915-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ245-020915-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ345-020915-

Aransas Islands-

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-020915-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ246-020915-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ247-020915-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ347-020915-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ447-020915-

Calhoun Islands-

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ233-020915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ232-020915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ241-020915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ231-020915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ240-020915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ229-020915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ230-020915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

87

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather