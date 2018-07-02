TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:44 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ443-020915-
Nueces Islands-
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ243-020915-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ234-020915-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ239-020915-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ242-020915-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ342-020915-
Coastal Kleberg-
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ442-020915-
Kleberg Islands-
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ344-020915-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ244-020915-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ245-020915-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ345-020915-
Aransas Islands-
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation less than
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ346-020915-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ246-020915-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ247-020915-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ347-020915-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ447-020915-
Calhoun Islands-
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ233-020915-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ232-020915-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ241-020915-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ231-020915-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ240-020915-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ229-020915-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ230-020915-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
1038 PM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation less
than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
