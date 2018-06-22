TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

672 FPUS54 KCRP 222022

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

TXZ343-231000-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ443-231000-

Nueces Islands-

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-231000-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-231000-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-231000-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-231000-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-231000-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-231000-

Kleberg Islands-

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-231000-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-231000-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-231000-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-231000-

Aransas Islands-

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-231000-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ246-231000-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-231000-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ347-231000-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-231000-

Calhoun Islands-

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-231000-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-231000-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-231000-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-231000-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-231000-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-231000-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-231000-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

