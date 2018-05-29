TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
766 FPUS54 KCRP 290810
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
TXZ343-292300-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ443-292300-
Nueces Islands-
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-292300-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ234-292300-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ239-292300-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
TXZ242-292300-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ342-292300-
Coastal Kleberg-
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ442-292300-
Kleberg Islands-
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ344-292300-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-292300-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ245-292300-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-292300-
Aransas Islands-
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-292300-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-292300-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-292300-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-292300-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-292300-
Calhoun Islands-
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-292300-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ232-292300-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ241-292300-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ231-292300-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ240-292300-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
TXZ229-292300-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
TXZ230-292300-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
310 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
RH/GW
