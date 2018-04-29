TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:29 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
TXZ243-300945-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s
inland...around 80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower
70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ234-300945-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ239-300945-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-300945-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s
inland...in the mid 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the mid
80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
TXZ244-300945-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around
70 coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ247-300945-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s inland...around 70 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s
inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ232-300945-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-300945-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around
70 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ241-300945-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-300945-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-300945-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s
inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
around 80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around
70 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ231-300945-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ240-300945-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-300945-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-300945-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
322 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
