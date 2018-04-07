TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:25 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
TXZ243-081015-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, cooler. Lows around 50 inland...in the
mid 50s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s inland...around 70 coast. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around 70 coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ234-081015-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ239-081015-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-081015-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower
50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s
inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs around 90 inland...in the mid 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
TXZ244-081015-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower
80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
TXZ247-081015-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
TXZ232-081015-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-081015-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ241-081015-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-081015-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-081015-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ231-081015-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ240-081015-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-081015-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-081015-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
319 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
