TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

_____

849 FPUS54 KBRO 270957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle

in the morning. Near steady temperature around 50. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to

41 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle

in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 27 to 37 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather