TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

251 FPUS54 KBRO 080956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon shifting to the north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon shifting to the northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to

the north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon shifting to the north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon shifting to the northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather