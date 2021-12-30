TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 _____ 337 FPUS54 KBRO 300957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 TXZ253-310300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ255-310300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ257-310300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ252-310300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ254-310300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ256-310300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ248-310300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ249-310300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ250-310300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ353-310300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ251-310300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ351-310300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$