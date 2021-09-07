TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

_____

016 FPUS54 KBRO 070859

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

TXZ253-080300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-080300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-080300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ252-080300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-080300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-080300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-080300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-080300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-080300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-080300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ251-080300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ351-080300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather