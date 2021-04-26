TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

174 FPUS54 KBRO 260858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

