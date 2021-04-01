TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

211 FPUS54 KBRO 010857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers until late afternoon,

then slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers until late afternoon,

then slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers until late afternoon,

then slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

