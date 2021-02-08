TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

