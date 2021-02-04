TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

TXZ253-050300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 70.

TXZ255-050300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ257-050300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ252-050300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 70.

TXZ254-050300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ256-050300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ248-050300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph early in

the morning.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ249-050300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph early in

the morning.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ250-050300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph early in

the morning.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ353-050300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 70.

TXZ251-050300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ351-050300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

