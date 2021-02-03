TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

