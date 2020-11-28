TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

_____

372 FPUS54 KBRO 280958

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

TXZ253-290300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to

the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ255-290300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ257-290300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ252-290300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the west.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ254-290300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ256-290300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ248-290300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ249-290300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the west.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ250-290300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon shifting to the west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ353-290300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to

the west.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ251-290300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest late

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ351-290300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather