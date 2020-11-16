TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
243 FPUS54 KBRO 160957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
TXZ253-170300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ255-170300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ257-170300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ252-170300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ254-170300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ256-170300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ248-170300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ249-170300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ250-170300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ353-170300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ251-170300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ351-170300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
