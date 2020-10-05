TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020
814 FPUS54 KBRO 050857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
TXZ253-060300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.
Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-060300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-060300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-060300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ254-060300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-060300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-060300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-060300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-060300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-060300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-060300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-060300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
