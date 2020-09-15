TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
622 FPUS54 KBRO 152057
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
TXZ253-161500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ255-161500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-161500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-161500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ254-161500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-161500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-161500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ249-161500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ250-161500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ353-161500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-161500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north up
to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-161500-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather