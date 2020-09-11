TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

