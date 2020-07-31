TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020
_____
620 FPUS54 KBRO 310857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
TXZ253-010300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-010300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-010300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-010300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings around
110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-010300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-010300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-010300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-010300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-010300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-010300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-010300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-010300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather