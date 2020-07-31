TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

$$

