TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 104.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 101.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

