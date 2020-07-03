TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
_____
436 FPUS54 KBRO 030856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
TXZ253-040300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-040300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-040300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-040300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-040300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-040300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs near 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 80.
$$
TXZ248-040300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ249-040300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-040300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 101. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-040300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-040300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ351-040300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
