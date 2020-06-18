TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

603 FPUS54 KBRO 180857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

