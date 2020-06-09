TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

213 FPUS54 KBRO 090856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 114 to

119.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings

108 to 112 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 115 to 120.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming

light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to

116.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 113 to

118.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

