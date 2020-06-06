TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
723 FPUS54 KBRO 060857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
TXZ253-070300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-070300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-070300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-070300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-070300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-070300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows
around 80. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-070300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming south
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-070300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-070300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-070300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-070300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-070300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
