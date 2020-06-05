TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

