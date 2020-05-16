TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
914 FPUS54 KBRO 160857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
TXZ253-170300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ255-170300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ257-170300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-170300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ254-170300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ256-170300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-170300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-170300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-170300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ353-170300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ251-170300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ351-170300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
