Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

