Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

decreasing to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph after midnight becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

increasing to west 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 20 mph

increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 20 mph increasing

to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

