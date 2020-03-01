TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting
to the southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon decreasing to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
