TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs near 80.

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs near 80.

