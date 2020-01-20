TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Slight
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Slight
chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers
in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of
rain showers. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
