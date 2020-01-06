TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
541 FPUS54 KBRO 060957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
TXZ253-070300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
$$
TXZ255-070300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-070300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ252-070300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-070300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-070300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ248-070300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-070300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-070300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon shifting to the southeast around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ353-070300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon shifting to the southeast around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ251-070300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-070300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to
30 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
