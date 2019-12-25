TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
406 FPUS54 KBRO 250956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
TXZ253-260300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-260300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-260300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-260300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ254-260300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ256-260300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-260300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ249-260300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-260300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ353-260300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ251-260300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ351-260300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
